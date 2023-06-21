TAT Hosts Muay Thai Campaign to Promote Ancient Martial Arts









BANGKOK (NNT) – The “Amazing Muay Thai Travel Experience” campaign has been launched to promote Thailand’s tourism industry, with the initiative to portray four regions of the ancient Thai martial arts.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted an opening ceremony of the program at the Thanarat Hall of its headquarters in Bangkok.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, the TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business, said the authority has been working towards attracting more tourists using the art of fighting as a soft power asset.

