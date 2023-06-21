TAT Hosts Muay Thai Campaign to Promote Ancient Martial Arts

TN June 21, 2023 0
Lumpinee Boxing / Muay Thai Stadium in Bangkok

Lumpinee Boxing / Muay Thai Stadium in Bangkok. Photo: Mr. Sayompoo Setabhrahmana. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The “Amazing Muay Thai Travel Experience” campaign has been launched to promote Thailand’s tourism industry, with the initiative to portray four regions of the ancient Thai martial arts.

French Muay Thai fighter sends four police officers to the hospital in downtown Madrid

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted an opening ceremony of the program at the Thanarat Hall of its headquarters in Bangkok.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, the TAT’s deputy governor for tourism products and business, said the authority has been working towards attracting more tourists using the art of fighting as a soft power asset.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn announces to the press that rescuers have reached the group of boys and their coach stranded in Tham Luang cave, on 2 July 2018.

Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn dies of cancer at 58

TN June 21, 2023 0
My Mate Nate

Police participating in a staged pursuit for YouTube may face disciplinary action

TN June 21, 2023 0
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi Drivers Ask Pheu Thai to Address Longstanding Issues

TN June 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn announces to the press that rescuers have reached the group of boys and their coach stranded in Tham Luang cave, on 2 July 2018.

Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn dies of cancer at 58

TN June 21, 2023 0
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket loses Expo 2028 bid

TN June 21, 2023 0
My Mate Nate

Police participating in a staged pursuit for YouTube may face disciplinary action

TN June 21, 2023 0
Lumpinee Boxing / Muay Thai Stadium in Bangkok

TAT Hosts Muay Thai Campaign to Promote Ancient Martial Arts

TN June 21, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Indian Man Takes His Own Life at Pattaya Resort

TN June 21, 2023 0