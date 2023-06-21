Phuket loses Expo 2028 bid

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




Phuket has lost its bid to host the Specialised Expo 2027-28, which has been awarded to Belgrade, Serbia.

Thailand Seriously Bids to host Expo 2028 in Phuket

The decision was announced on Wednesday after four rounds of voting by member countries of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

