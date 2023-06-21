Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn dies of cancer at 58

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn announces to the press that rescuers have reached the group of boys and their coach stranded in Tham Luang cave, on 2 July 2018. Photo: NBT.









Pathum Thani Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who was hailed for his role in coordinating the “Wild Boars” rescue operation in Chiang Rai over four years ago, has died after unsuccessful treatment for cancer, according to a senior official of the Interior Ministry.

He said Narongsak, 58, passed away peacefully at Siriraj Hospital at around 6pm on Wednesday.

