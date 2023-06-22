Hua Lamphong Station Ready as New Hub for Events and Commuting

Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok

Locomotive at Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok. Photo: Clay Gilliland / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Hua Lamphong Railway Station is entering a new phase as a dual-purpose station, capable of hosting major events while maintaining its role as a commuter and tourism train hub. The station has undergone upgrades to accommodate both functions, marking an exciting chapter in its history.

Hua Lamphong Station’s 105 Years of Service to Come to an End

Hua Lamphong, with its Italian Neo-Renaissance-style architecture, has been a cultural landmark in Bangkok since its opening in 1916, deeply intertwined with the country’s rail history.

SRT Director of Public Relations Ekkarat Si-arayanphong highlighted the efforts led by SRT Governor Nirut Maneephan to oversee initiatives to transform the grand station into a venue for major events. Previously, successful events such as “Hua Lamphong in Your Eyes and Unfolding Bangkok” were held at the station, attracting over 30,000 visitors daily, both local and international tourists.

