Songkhla police probe disappearance of sword from Prince Lop Buri Ramet statue

TN June 22, 2023 0
City of Songkhla

City of Songkhla in Southern Thailand. Photo: Tarik Abdel Monem.




Police in Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla have been trying to locate the sword belonging to the statue of Prince Lop Buri Ramet (Krom Luang Lop Buri Ramet) on Khao Noi Hill, which has gone missing and is believed to have been stolen.

Oil tanker runs aground near Songkhla beach, cargo ship sinks off Surat Thani

Officials who look after the statue and Tamnak Khao Noi, the residence of the late prince built in 1911, discovered the sword was missing yesterday (Wednesday) and alerted the police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thailand Freight train

Freight trains collide in Ratchaburi

TN June 20, 2023 0
Mosque at Bang Khao, Nong Chik District in Pattani, Southern Thailand.

No political motive behind mock referendum on independence of Patani state

TN June 17, 2023 0
Roadside explosion in Southern Thailand

Four policemen, villager hurt in Yala roadside bombing

TN June 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songthaews in Sri Racha

Sri Racha Road Accident Kills Two Foreigners on Motorbike

TN June 22, 2023 0
Phuket town at night

Phuket to Hold Peranakan Festival This Weekend

TN June 22, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok

Overstaying Algerian Man Dressed as a Woman to try to Fool Immigration Arrested in Bangkok

TN June 22, 2023 0
Wat Arun and a barge

Wat Arun is structurally safe, despite slight tilting of mondop

TN June 22, 2023 0
Village in Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend, golf course manager in Kanchanaburi

TN June 22, 2023 0