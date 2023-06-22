Songkhla police probe disappearance of sword from Prince Lop Buri Ramet statue









Police in Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla have been trying to locate the sword belonging to the statue of Prince Lop Buri Ramet (Krom Luang Lop Buri Ramet) on Khao Noi Hill, which has gone missing and is believed to have been stolen.

Officials who look after the statue and Tamnak Khao Noi, the residence of the late prince built in 1911, discovered the sword was missing yesterday (Wednesday) and alerted the police.

By Thai PBS World

