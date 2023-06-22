Man wanted for shooting girlfriend, golf course manager in Kanchanaburi

Village in Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi

Village in Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi. Photo: PxHere. CC0.




Police are hunting for a 54-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend and a golf course manager in Kanchanaburi province.

Pol Maj Gen Pairote Khumpai, chief of Kanchanaburi police, said on Thursday that a warrant for the arrest of Natthawat Donmon was approved by Kanchanaburi Provincial Court. The incident took place at about 4.40pm on Wednesday at Mae Klong Dam Golf Course in Tha Muang district of Kanchanaburi.

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

