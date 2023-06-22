Wat Arun is structurally safe, despite slight tilting of mondop









The slight lean in the four mondops, Thai religious architectural features, towards the central tower, or prang, of Bangkok’s famous Wat Arun is not threatening the structure of the main prang, according to Phanombootra Chandrajoti, director-general of the Fine Arts Department.

Wat Arun – Temple of Dawn, Bangkok

He said today (Thursday) that the three-dimensional scans of the structures, conducted by officials from the Art and Cultural Heritage Information Technology Centre, shows that the mondop, a square or cruciform building with a pointed roof, on the southern side of the principal prang has tilted slightly towards the main tower, but this poses threat to the structure.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

