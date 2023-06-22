Overstaying Algerian Man Dressed as a Woman to try to Fool Immigration Arrested in Bangkok









An Algerian man was arrested in Bangkok for 251 days of overstaying his legal visa after he allegedly tried to dress as a woman in order to avoid Thai Immigration officers.

Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay

Relevant officials from the Bangkok Thai Immigration Office told TPN media that earlier this week they arrested a 38-year-old Algerian man at a housing estate in Bueng Kum. Officers found that the Algerian man was dressed as a woman before they arrested him.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





