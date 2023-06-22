Overstaying Algerian Man Dressed as a Woman to try to Fool Immigration Arrested in Bangkok

TN June 22, 2023 0
An Algerian man was arrested in Bangkok for 251 days of overstaying his legal visa after he allegedly tried to dress as a woman in order to avoid Thai Immigration officers.

Relevant officials from the Bangkok Thai Immigration Office told TPN media that earlier this week they arrested a 38-year-old Algerian man at a housing estate in Bueng Kum. Officers found that the Algerian man was dressed as a woman before they arrested him.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

