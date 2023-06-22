Phuket to Hold Peranakan Festival This Weekend

TN June 22, 2023 0
Phuket town at night

View of Siam Commercial Bank building and Phuket town at night. Photo: oakdog / Pixabay.




The Phuket Peranakan Festival will be held from June 23rd to June 25th, 2023 along with a parade along famous roads in Phuket Old Town.

Phuket organises Peranakan wedding event in bid to boost tourism

The festival will start from 4:30 P.M. onwards with free entry. People who want to join the festival are encouraged to wear the traditional costume ‘Baba Yaya’. The highlight of the festival will be a traditional 1.2 kilometer parade along Phang Nga Road and Thalang Road. The festival will also present a light and sound show at night.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Phuket loses Expo 2028 bid

TN June 21, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket

Tourists Mistakenly Believed They Had Been Robbed after Smoking Cannabis with Beach Vendors in Phuket

TN June 20, 2023 0
Father and son on Phuket beach

Tourism in Phuket Sees Rebound Amid Influx of Foreign Visitors

TN June 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songthaews in Sri Racha

Sri Racha Road Accident Kills Two Foreigners on Motorbike

TN June 22, 2023 0
Phuket town at night

Phuket to Hold Peranakan Festival This Weekend

TN June 22, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok

Overstaying Algerian Man Dressed as a Woman to try to Fool Immigration Arrested in Bangkok

TN June 22, 2023 0
Wat Arun and a barge

Wat Arun is structurally safe, despite slight tilting of mondop

TN June 22, 2023 0
Village in Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend, golf course manager in Kanchanaburi

TN June 22, 2023 0