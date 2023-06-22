Phuket to Hold Peranakan Festival This Weekend
The Phuket Peranakan Festival will be held from June 23rd to June 25th, 2023 along with a parade along famous roads in Phuket Old Town.
The festival will start from 4:30 P.M. onwards with free entry. People who want to join the festival are encouraged to wear the traditional costume ‘Baba Yaya’. The highlight of the festival will be a traditional 1.2 kilometer parade along Phang Nga Road and Thalang Road. The festival will also present a light and sound show at night.
