Phuket to Hold Peranakan Festival This Weekend









The Phuket Peranakan Festival will be held from June 23rd to June 25th, 2023 along with a parade along famous roads in Phuket Old Town.

Phuket organises Peranakan wedding event in bid to boost tourism

The festival will start from 4:30 P.M. onwards with free entry. People who want to join the festival are encouraged to wear the traditional costume ‘Baba Yaya’. The highlight of the festival will be a traditional 1.2 kilometer parade along Phang Nga Road and Thalang Road. The festival will also present a light and sound show at night.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





