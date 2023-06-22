Sri Racha Road Accident Kills Two Foreigners on Motorbike









Two foreigners of unknown nationality rear-ended their motorbike into an 18-wheeler on a Sri Racha road and died. The accident took place yesterday, June 21st, on Motorway 7 inbound to Pattaya within the Bang Phra sub-district of Chonburi province.

At the accident scene, authorities discovered a white Hino 18-wheeler parked on the road. The motorcycle involved in the collision was a Honda ADV 150, which had crashed into the back of a truck and suffered extensive damage.

