Sri Racha Road Accident Kills Two Foreigners on Motorbike

TN June 22, 2023 0
Songthaews in Sri Racha

A row of Songtaews, also called baht bus, in Sri Racha, Chonburi province. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Two foreigners of unknown nationality rear-ended their motorbike into an 18-wheeler on a Sri Racha road and died. The accident took place yesterday, June 21st, on Motorway 7 inbound to Pattaya within the Bang Phra sub-district of Chonburi province.

Sri Racha Man Demands Justice for Girlfriend Who Was Allegedly Crashed Into By A Foreign Motorcyclist

At the accident scene, authorities discovered a white Hino 18-wheeler parked on the road. The motorcycle involved in the collision was a Honda ADV 150, which had crashed into the back of a truck and suffered extensive damage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Indian Man Takes His Own Life at Pattaya Resort

TN June 21, 2023 0
Thousands of LGBTQ+ people join Pride celebrations in Bangkok.

Pattaya to Organize Two Amazing Parades and Giant Festival on June 24th

TN June 20, 2023 0
CCTV Security Camera on the roof

CCTV Reveals Russian Tourist in Pattaya Got Attacked by Another Foreigner, Not Go-go Bar Guards

TN June 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Songthaews in Sri Racha

Sri Racha Road Accident Kills Two Foreigners on Motorbike

TN June 22, 2023 0
Phuket town at night

Phuket to Hold Peranakan Festival This Weekend

TN June 22, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok

Overstaying Algerian Man Dressed as a Woman to try to Fool Immigration Arrested in Bangkok

TN June 22, 2023 0
Wat Arun and a barge

Wat Arun is structurally safe, despite slight tilting of mondop

TN June 22, 2023 0
Village in Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend, golf course manager in Kanchanaburi

TN June 22, 2023 0