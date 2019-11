PHUKET: Local rescue officers in Wichit were called to snare a five-metre python that was found on a house fence wall in Phuket Villa 5 last night (Nov 19).

Officers from Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation division at Wichit Municipality (DDPM-Wichit) arrived soon after 8pm to find the snake still on the wall.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

