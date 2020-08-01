August 1, 2020

Syria to build new Hagia Sophia with help from Russia

25 mins ago TN
President of Syria Bashar al-Assad made a visit to Moscow on October 20, 2015

President of Syria Bashar al-Assad made a visit to Moscow on October 20, 2015. Photo: kremlin.ru.


The Syrian regime under President Bashar Al-Assad has announced that it will build a miniature replica of the Hagia Sophia, in opposition to the Turkish government’s reversion of the building from a museum into a mosque.

The construction of this mini Hagia Sophia, taking place in the central province of Hama, will be assisted by Syria’s prominent ally Russia and will reportedly show the importance of “peaceful dialogue” between the major faiths.

According to the Lebanon-based news outlet Al-Modon, the idea for the building was initiated by a man named Nabeul Al-Abdullah, the head of a pro-regime loyalist militia within the province. After gaining the approval of the metropolitan bishop of the Greek Orthodox church in Hama, Nicolos Baalbaki, the plans were then presented to the Russian military within Syria.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

