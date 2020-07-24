July 24, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

First Official Prayer at Hagia Sophia After Mosque Reconversion

1 min read
15 hours ago TN
Hagia Sophia Orthodox Cathedral in Istanbul, Turkey

Hagia Sophia Orthodox Cathedral in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Adli Wahid. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Live outside Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia as the first prayer takes place there after Turkey’s Council of State issued a resolution to turn the world heritage site back into a mosque.

Five hundred people are permitted to stay in the mosque for the prayer, with thousands more estimated to join from outside the mosque.

On July 10, Turkey’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, annulled the 1934 decree issued by the cabinet of Turkey’s secularist founder Kemal Ataturk converting Hagia Sophia into a museum. The move was not particularly well-received abroad. Austria, France, Greece, Cyprus, Russia and the United States were among the countries that expressed regrets over Ankara’s decision, while Turkey views the matter as an internal affair.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

First Official Prayer at Hagia Sophia After Mosque Reconversion 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Christians Forced to Remove Cross from Church in Pakistan

7 days ago TN
1 min read

EU’s Borrell Expresses Regret Over Ankara’s Decision to Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Kazakh Health Ministry Rejects Claims of Emerging Deadly Pneumonia

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes a COVID-19 hit

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Creamatorium explosion in Pattaya likely caused due to gas leak

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Anti-Government Activists Rally at Government House

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three new COVID-19 cases among returnees from US, Sudan

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close