Yingluck Shinawatra responds to NACC





Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has responded to allegations of abuse of power brought by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) earlier this week, calling on the anti-graft body to focus on the work of the current government instead.

The NACC on Wednesday announced it found evidence the fugitive former premier and two senior colleagues committed offences and abused their authority during a public relations campaign in 2013.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



