July 24, 2020

Yingluck Shinawatra responds to NACC

Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand's first female PM

Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand's first female PM. Photo: Yingluck Shinawatra / Facebook.


Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has responded to allegations of abuse of power brought by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) earlier this week, calling on the anti-graft body to focus on the work of the current government instead.

The NACC on Wednesday announced it found evidence the fugitive former premier and two senior colleagues committed offences and abused their authority during a public relations campaign in 2013.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

