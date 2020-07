BANGKOK, July 24 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha launched the THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU campaign to send moral support for the international community to pass through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry and King Power Group initiated the project. The launch ceremony took place at Aksra Theater in the King Power complex.

TNA

