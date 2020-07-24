July 24, 2020

Royal Thai Police withdraw arrest warrant against Red Bull heir

17 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


The Royal Thai Police announced today (Friday) that it agrees with the decision, by special public prosecutors, to drop the final charge against the Red Bull (Krating Daeng) heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, for the 2012 hit-and-run killing of a traffic police officer on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok.

Pol Gen Piya-uthayo, spokesman for the RTP, told the media this morning that the legal affairs department of the RTP has also decided to withdraw the arrest warrant against Vorayuth, and to ask Interpol to cancel the international arrest warrant, now that the special prosecutors have decided not to pursue the case.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

