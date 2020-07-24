Royal Thai Police withdraw arrest warrant against Red Bull heir

Royal Thai Police withdraw arrest warrant against Red Bull heir1 min read
The Royal Thai Police announced today (Friday) that it agrees with the decision, by special public prosecutors, to drop the final charge against the Red Bull (Krating Daeng) heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, for the 2012 hit-and-run killing of a traffic police officer on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok.
Pol Gen Piya-uthayo, spokesman for the RTP, told the media this morning that the legal affairs department of the RTP has also decided to withdraw the arrest warrant against Vorayuth, and to ask Interpol to cancel the international arrest warrant, now that the special prosecutors have decided not to pursue the case.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World