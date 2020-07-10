10 New Imported Cases of COVID-19 Reported

10 New Imported Cases of COVID-19 Reported1 min read
BANGKOK, July 24 (TNA) – Thailand on Friday reported 10 new imported cases of Covid-19, including 6 soldiers, who returned from a military exercise in Hawaii.
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the cumulative number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,279. The total recovery cases were recorded at 3,107 and 114 patients are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58.
