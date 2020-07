KANCHANABURI: Two young men robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tha Maka district, with one of them forcing himself on a young employee, kissing and forcing her to accompany them as they fled, early on Thursday morning.

The woman hostage was later released, terrified but apparently unharmed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarach Chongcharoen and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

