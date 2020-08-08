Protest leaders detained at Huai Kwang police station





Police on Friday night detained two pro-democracy activists at a police station over a demonstration last month as leaders of the student protest movement vowed to escalate their anti-government demonstrations.

Security officials physically carried human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 35, and student activist Panupong Jaadnok, 23, out of the Criminal Court to the Huai Kwang police station as dozens of supporters shouted “officials must serve the people” in protest.

