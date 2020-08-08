August 8, 2020

Schools conditionally set to reopen as normal on August 13th

Ban Hat Suea Ten School in Uttaradit

Students of Ban Hat Suea Ten School in Uttaradit. Photo: Tevaprapas.


A panel of the CCSA has agreed to allow schools to reopen as normal, tentatively on August 13th, without the need for social distancing, but students will be required to keep a daily record of where they go after school.

The Office of Basic Education Commission (OBEC) proposed the normal reopening of 4,500 schools under its supervision to the CCSA, now that the COVID-19 situation in Thailand has improved, without a single case of local infection for more than two months.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

