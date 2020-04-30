Coronavirus: Classes go online as school opening pushed to 1 July

Coronavirus: Classes go online as school opening pushed to 1 July1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The new school term this year will begin on 1st July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools have moved their classes online, using remote learning technology to enable undisrupted education in all subjects.
At Prachawit School, School Director Pimporn Theppinta said today that the school has prepared teachers in all subjects to implement both online and offline teaching tools to hold online classes.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand