Coronavirus: Classes go online as school opening pushed to 1 July

BANGKOK (NNT) – The new school term this year will begin on 1st July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools have moved their classes online, using remote learning technology to enable undisrupted education in all subjects.

At Prachawit School, School Director Pimporn Theppinta said today that the school has prepared teachers in all subjects to implement both online and offline teaching tools to hold online classes.

