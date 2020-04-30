COVID-19: Stranded Foreign Tourists Appreciate Thai Hospitality, Assistance





KRABI, April 29 (TNA) – Foreign tourists show their appreciation for hospitality and assistance from local authorities and people of Thailand’s Koh Phi Phi after being stranded on the island in the Andaman Sea due to flight cancellations amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Banners and placards put up by foreigners show messages of gratitude toward local people who have provided them food, accommodation, medical care and visa exemption.

