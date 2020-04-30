Thailand reports new seven COVID-19 infections





Thailand recorded 7 new COVID-19 infections today, down two from yesterday, and the new cases are from the Active Case Finding (ACT) operation and among returnees in state quarantine.

“This is the first time that there are no new cases from our monitoring and health service systems,” said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, as he explained that three of the new cases are in Phuket and another in Krabi province and were the result of ACT, and three were people in quarantine after returning from Malaysia.

By Thai PBS World

