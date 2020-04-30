Thu. Apr 30th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand reports new seven COVID-19 infections

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo:Chainwit.


Thailand recorded 7 new COVID-19 infections today, down two from yesterday, and the new cases are from the Active Case Finding (ACT) operation and among returnees in state quarantine.

“This is the first time that there are no new cases from our monitoring and health service systems,” said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, as he explained that three of the new cases are in Phuket and another in Krabi province and were the result of ACT, and three were people in quarantine after returning from Malaysia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

