Germany Bans Hezbollah Activities on Its Soil, raids mosques





Germany has banned all Hezbollah activities on its soil, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Twitter, adding that security forces are currently conducting raids against suspected members of the Lebanese movement in several German states.

“Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Shiite terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Germany”, the spokesman said in a Thursday tweet.

Germany had previously distinguished between the movement’s political arm and its military units.

