Crash of Air India Express flight renews concerns over ‘dangerous’ TABLETOP location of Kozhikode airport

Air India Express Boeing 737

Air India Express Boeing 737. Photo: Franz. CC BY-SA 2.0.


The crash of an Air India Express plane in Kerala, killing 14 and injuring dozens more, has renewed concerns over the airport’s location on a raised plateau that would seem to invite accidents like the one that befell the flight.

News of the fate of Air India Express flight 1344 has prompted fresh complaints about the airport’s precarious location — a ‘tabletop’ plateau that puts planes at risk of serious accidents like the Friday crash landing.

Originating in Dubai, the plane reportedly overshot the runway at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport and skidded into a valley below, breaking into two and injuring some 123 people.

Full story: rt.com

RT

