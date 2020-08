A storm alert has been issued for 40 provinces through the weekend as cloud formations signal a rain pattern in the northern and northeastern regions.

“Heavy rain can be expected in some provinces in the North and Northeast,” forecaster Ek-anong Kienthong said on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts