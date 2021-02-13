Ratsadon protesters rally against lèse majesté law at Democracy Monument

Ratsadon protesters rally against lèse majesté law at Democracy Monument1 min read
Followers of the anti-establishment Ratsadon group took to Rajdamnoen Avenue, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, for protest called “Count One to One Million to Reclaim People’s Power”.
The highlight of this latest political demonstration is a 30 x30 metre red cloth, which was placed on the road as organizers urged people to write their demands to abolish the lèse majesté law on the cloth.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World