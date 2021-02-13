February 13, 2021

Ratsadon protesters rally against lèse majesté law at Democracy Monument

Protests on 18 July 2020 in a large demonstration organized under the Free Youth umbrella (Thai: เยาวชนปลดแอก; RTGS: yaowachon plot aek) at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok

Protests on 18 July 2020 in a large demonstration organized under the Free Youth umbrella (Thai: เยาวชนปลดแอก; RTGS: yaowachon plot aek) at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY 4.0.


Followers of the anti-establishment Ratsadon group took to Rajdamnoen Avenue, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, for protest called “Count One to One Million to Reclaim People’s Power”.

The highlight of this latest political demonstration is a 30 x30 metre red cloth, which was placed on the road as organizers urged people to write their demands to abolish the lèse majesté law on the cloth.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

