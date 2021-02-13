Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line





PHUKET: A leading Phuket tourism economy expert has warned that plunging incomes from tourism in the coming months could easily see Phuket’s tourism income per capita pushed below the provincial poverty line.

Assistant Professor Dr Chayanon Phucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus, revealed to The Phuket News this week that the dire forewarning was based on the inception report by the university.

By Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News

