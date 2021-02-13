February 13, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

1 min read
7 mins ago TN
Bang Tao Beach, Phuket

Bang Tao Beach in Phuket. Photo: Mountain Ash / flickr.


PHUKET: A leading Phuket tourism economy expert has warned that plunging incomes from tourism in the coming months could easily see Phuket’s tourism income per capita pushed below the provincial poverty line.

Assistant Professor Dr Chayanon Phucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket campus, revealed to The Phuket News this week that the dire forewarning was based on the inception report by the university.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Chutharat Plerin
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Driver dies after Chinese New Year celebration in motorbike crash in Chonburi

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ratsadon protesters rally against lèse majesté law at Democracy Monument

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Facebook pushing back on demands from Myanmar’s military government

40 mins ago TN