BANGKOK, Sept 20 (TNA) – Four people were injured and a motorcycle was damaged slightly when an explosion was heard during anti-government protesters’ car mob on Sept 19.

The incident happened in front of Trok Phai Sing To community opposite the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Ratchadaphisek Road in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, in the afternoon of Sept 19.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA