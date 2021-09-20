Ranong Province Will Be Included in “Andaman Sandbox” Scheme







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has revealed that Koh Phayam in Ranong province will be included in the “Andaman Sandbox” scheme, after Phang Nga and Krabi provinces, under expansion of the “Phuket Sandbox” program.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said Phayam is appropriate as the island will require just a few thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines. However, it is still a matter of accelerating the process, as only a few hundred of 31,000 foreign tourists under the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme are travelling to Phang Nga and Krabi after the completion of their 7-day mandatory stay on Phuket.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





