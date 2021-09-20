  • September 20, 2021
Alcohol, cigar duty cuts dangled to lure foreigners

Pattaya Beer bar. Image: Wikimedia Commons.



The Customs Department is preparing to lower duty on the import of alcoholic beverages and cigars by 50% for five years in line with the government’s economic stimulus and investment promotion package.

Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the department, said the cuts are in accordance with the Sept 14 cabinet resolution involving plans to revive the post-Covid-19 economy by encouraging wealthy foreigners and highly skilled professionals to stay and work in the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



