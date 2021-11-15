November 15, 2021

Al Cizarr Bridging Gaps With New Song Release: "45"

Al Cizarr Bridging Gaps With New Song Release: "45". Photo: M.A.U Collective.




We bring to your attention a fine young artist who is on the brink of breaking out. The mysteri- ous Tokyo-based artist Al Cizarr intentionally keeps his past shrouded from the public. But just by listening to his music, it’s obvious his roots are global and his love of Hip Hop and Dance- hall is a lived experience. While music from the West Indies grow in popularity in Japan, Al Cizarr might be the one to finally bridge the two cultures properly, bringing a fresh emerging sound to Asia, best described as ‘Traphall’.

His latest release with 45squeecoproduction, “45” is a sinister statement of purpose. The true-to-life MV brings a spotlight on Al and his crew on their Tokyo grind from dusk till dawn.

The neon backstreets of Shibuya come to life as Al Cizarr’s affected patois explains the situa- tion: cross Al Cizarr and his gang and vengeance will be quick. His world is a battlefield and he’s going to take care of his own.

Brace yourselves, Al Cizarr and his allies are here to bring forth this new explosive sound to Asia and beyond.

By M.A.U Collective. Video courtesy of Dex Filmz

