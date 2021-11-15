Thailand plans to reopen its southern border in December









The Thai government led by Prayut Chan-ocha, plans to reopen border checkpoints in the south by December 16 to promote tourism amid a reduction in the daily number of COVID-19 infections.

According to local media the deployment of vaccination in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces has been accelerated.

Progress has been made over the past two years in developing the Southern Border Provinces and addressing the unrest situation there, resulting in the local confidence index improving to higher than 50.#Thailand #deepsouth #confidenceindex #จังหวัดชายแดนใต้ #ดัชนีความเชื่อมั่น pic.twitter.com/aNV6PkNQ1u — NBT WORLD News (@NBTWORLDNews) November 10, 2021

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Management (CCSA) in the country plans to reopen the Sadao checkpoints in Songkhla, Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat, Betong in Yala, and Wang Prachan of Satun on December 16 in a bid to improve the tourism sector in the troubled Muslim-majority southern region.

For now, Thailand has opened 46 border crossings, while the remaining 51 still remain closed due to COVID-19.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





