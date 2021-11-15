November 15, 2021

Thailand plans to reopen its southern border in December

1 hour ago TN
Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia. Image: Slleong.




The Thai government led by Prayut Chan-ocha, plans to reopen border checkpoints in the south by December 16 to promote tourism amid a reduction in the daily number of COVID-19 infections.

According to local media the deployment of vaccination in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces has been accelerated.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Management (CCSA) in the country plans to reopen the Sadao checkpoints in Songkhla, Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat, Betong in Yala, and Wang Prachan of Satun on December 16 in a bid to improve the tourism sector in the troubled Muslim-majority southern region.
For now, Thailand has opened 46 border crossings, while the remaining 51 still remain closed due to COVID-19.

-Thailand News (TN)

