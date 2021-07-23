Japan’s New Feminist Artist Yayoi Daimon Is Back







With a sound heavily inspired by Dancehall, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Latino vibes, YAYOI DAIMON is a singer and songwriter from Osaka, Japan. As a feminist, she conveys the message that people are beautiful just as they are and should live how they want. Having many previous hits in Japan, with more than 10 million YouTube views, she has evolved into an international artist now independent and in full control of her art, with many upcoming international collaborations with famous artists supporting her message coming soon!

Expectations are high for her new work, and first up is her first solo single release TOP GYAL!





