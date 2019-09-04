Wed. Sep 4th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police offer 3,000 baht reward for information on street racing and reckless driving

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Motorcycle racing gang in Thailand

Illegal motorcycle street race in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.


Starting Tuesday, police are offering cash rewards of 3,000 baht a time to individuals who provide information about illegal street racing, reckless driving in a way which disregards public safety, or which may cause a public disturbance, or information about the people who support or promote illegal street racing.

Pol Lt-Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphas, the assistant police chief, said today (Monday) that the cash rewards are part of an initiative to engage members of the public in the police’s effort to crackdown on illegal street racing, particularly by motorcyclists, and reckless driving.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Third Bangkok Bombing Suspect Arrested

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

New Tropical Storm Warning Issued

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Floods ease in eight N and NE provinces, but 16 others remain flooded

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Korat woman, 57, run over, killed by own car

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Singaporean Man allegedly attacks Thai wife with scythe in street in Chiang Mai, released by police

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Third Bangkok Bombing Suspect Arrested

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close