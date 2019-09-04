Police offer 3,000 baht reward for information on street racing and reckless driving

Police offer 3,000 baht reward for information on street racing and reckless driving1 min read
Starting Tuesday, police are offering cash rewards of 3,000 baht a time to individuals who provide information about illegal street racing, reckless driving in a way which disregards public safety, or which may cause a public disturbance, or information about the people who support or promote illegal street racing.
Pol Lt-Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphas, the assistant police chief, said today (Monday) that the cash rewards are part of an initiative to engage members of the public in the police’s effort to crackdown on illegal street racing, particularly by motorcyclists, and reckless driving.
By Thai PBS World