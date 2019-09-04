Chinese woman arrested for stealing bag at airport

Wed. Sep 4th, 2019

SAMUT PRAKAN: A Chinese woman has been arrested on theft charges after she picked up a belt bag containing cash and a mobile phone that had been dropped by an Iranian man at Suvarnabhumi airport, and put it inside her luggage.

Lyu Wenjuan, 46, of China, was apprehended at around 1.30am in the airport’s waiting area for outbound passengers. Police and airport officials seized 1,441 US dollars, or about 44,116 baht, a stolen mobile phone and other documents in her hand luggage.

