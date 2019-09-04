Chinese woman arrested for stealing bag at airport





SAMUT PRAKAN: A Chinese woman has been arrested on theft charges after she picked up a belt bag containing cash and a mobile phone that had been dropped by an Iranian man at Suvarnabhumi airport, and put it inside her luggage.

Lyu Wenjuan, 46, of China, was apprehended at around 1.30am in the airport’s waiting area for outbound passengers. Police and airport officials seized 1,441 US dollars, or about 44,116 baht, a stolen mobile phone and other documents in her hand luggage.

Full story:

Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



