Immigration police smash alleged Chinese swindle gang
A group of 58 Chinese ‘tourists’ were arrested by Thai immigration officials for allegedly operating an illegal stock trading and foreign exchange scam at a Bangkok hotel, targeting mainly Chinese people living in China.
Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang told a news conference that the Chinese fraud gang rented a hotel in the Lat Phrao area and used it for foreign exchange and Chinese stock trades.
By Thai PBS World