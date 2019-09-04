Sat. Sep 7th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Immigration police smash alleged Chinese swindle gang

1 min read
3 days ago TN
CentralPlaza Ladprao

CentralPlaza Ladprao. Image: Jarcje.


A group of 58 Chinese ‘tourists’ were arrested by Thai immigration officials for allegedly operating an illegal stock trading and foreign exchange scam at a Bangkok hotel, targeting mainly Chinese people living in China.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang told a news conference that the Chinese fraud gang rented a hotel in the Lat Phrao area and used it for foreign exchange and Chinese stock trades.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dengue claims 3 victims in Bangkok this year

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chinese woman arrested for stealing bag at airport

3 days ago TN
1 min read

New Cameras Installed to Catch Red Light Runners in Bangkok

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pattaya Police officer allegedly shoots hotel chef to death

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ex-Yellow-Shirt Leader Sondhi Released from Jail

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Sondhi’s son gets suspended jail term for illegal TV broadcasts

23 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close