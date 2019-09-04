Immigration police smash alleged Chinese swindle gang





A group of 58 Chinese ‘tourists’ were arrested by Thai immigration officials for allegedly operating an illegal stock trading and foreign exchange scam at a Bangkok hotel, targeting mainly Chinese people living in China.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang told a news conference that the Chinese fraud gang rented a hotel in the Lat Phrao area and used it for foreign exchange and Chinese stock trades.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



