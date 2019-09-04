Wed. Sep 4th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand. Image: Xiengyod.


PHUKET: R. B., the 53-year-old Norwegian man charged with manslaughter for the killing of British tourist A. N. at a resort in Phuket last month, has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to present himself at Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (Sept 2), Karon Police have confirmed.

However, the officer responsible for the case, Maj Techin Deethongon of the Karon Police, told The Phuket News today that he is in contact with Bullman and that he is not worried that the Norwegian will skip bail and flee the island.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Body of missing Chinese tourist found in Phuket

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Patong beach closed as heavy weather slams west coast

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Korat woman, 57, run over, killed by own car

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Singaporean Man allegedly attacks Thai wife with scythe in street in Chiang Mai, released by police

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Third Bangkok Bombing Suspect Arrested

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close