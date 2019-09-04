Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist





PHUKET: R. B., the 53-year-old Norwegian man charged with manslaughter for the killing of British tourist A. N. at a resort in Phuket last month, has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to present himself at Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (Sept 2), Karon Police have confirmed.

However, the officer responsible for the case, Maj Techin Deethongon of the Karon Police, told The Phuket News today that he is in contact with Bullman and that he is not worried that the Norwegian will skip bail and flee the island.

By The Phuket News

