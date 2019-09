BANGKOK, Sept 4 (TNA) – Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the bombings and arson attacks that took place in Bangkok on August 2.

Muhammad Sa-I or Baeli had been held in connection with the bomb in front of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarter.

TNA

