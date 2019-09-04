Singaporean Man allegedly attacks Thai wife with scythe in street in Chiang Mai, released by police





Chiang Mai – Sanook reported that a 38-year-old Singaporean man attacked his 29-year-old Thai wife with a scythe in the street in Chiang Mai this week.

He then called rescue services who took his wife to a hospital then waited to give himself up to police.

He explained that his wife was an attractive woman and they had had arguments about her seeing another man.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



