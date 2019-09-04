Wed. Sep 4th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Singaporean Man allegedly attacks Thai wife with scythe in street in Chiang Mai, released by police

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
A street in Chiang Mai City

A street in Chiang Mai City. Photo: Bình Giang.


Chiang Mai – Sanook reported that a 38-year-old Singaporean man attacked his 29-year-old Thai wife with a scythe in the street in Chiang Mai this week.

He then called rescue services who took his wife to a hospital then waited to give himself up to police.

He explained that his wife was an attractive woman and they had had arguments about her seeing another man.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Icelandic Cyclist Injured After Plowing into Parked Police Tow Truck

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Army cancels Loy Krathong sky lantern world record attempt in Chiang Mai

3 weeks ago TN
1 min read

TAT Hosts Thailand Golf Travel Mart 2019 in Chiang Mai

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Korat woman, 57, run over, killed by own car

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Singaporean Man allegedly attacks Thai wife with scythe in street in Chiang Mai, released by police

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Third Bangkok Bombing Suspect Arrested

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close