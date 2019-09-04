Singaporean Man allegedly attacks Thai wife with scythe in street in Chiang Mai, released by police

Singaporean Man allegedly attacks Thai wife with scythe in street in Chiang Mai, released by police1 min read
Chiang Mai – Sanook reported that a 38-year-old Singaporean man attacked his 29-year-old Thai wife with a scythe in the street in Chiang Mai this week.
He then called rescue services who took his wife to a hospital then waited to give himself up to police.
He explained that his wife was an attractive woman and they had had arguments about her seeing another man.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News