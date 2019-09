NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman was killed by her own car after she apparently forgot to apply the handbrake and it rolled into her as she shut the gate at her home in Muang district on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to Soi Suksawat in tambon Pho Klang about 10pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

