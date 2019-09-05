Pattaya police chase and open fire during a wild high speed pursuit after a vehicle breaks through a check point

Pattaya police chase and open fire during a wild high speed pursuit after a vehicle breaks through a check point1 min read
Pattaya – The Pattaya Police chased and opened fire after a car broke through a checkpoint last night around Midnight. Police found drugs inside the vehicle.
Col Atinan Nutchanart, Acting Chief of the Pattaya City Police and Lt Col Korn Somkanae, the Pattaya City Police Deputy Chief were notified of a major incident at 11:30PM.
The white sedan broke through a checkpoint in front of a Macro store in Central Pattaya.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News