Thu. Sep 5th, 2019

Pattaya police chase and open fire during a wild high speed pursuit after a vehicle breaks through a check point

Police hut with a police helmet as a roof

Police hut with a police helmet as a roof. Photo: Amada.


Pattaya – The Pattaya Police chased and opened fire after a car broke through a checkpoint last night around Midnight. Police found drugs inside the vehicle.

Col Atinan Nutchanart, Acting Chief of the Pattaya City Police and Lt Col Korn Somkanae, the Pattaya City Police Deputy Chief were notified of a major incident at 11:30PM.

The white sedan broke through a checkpoint in front of a Macro store in Central Pattaya.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

