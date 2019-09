SONGKLHA, Sept 5 (TNA) – Haze from forest fires in Sumatra, Indonesia has blanketed parts of Songkhla and visibility in Hat Yai district has dropped to 300 metres.

The 16th Regional Environment Office said that the amount of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) stayed around 12-55 microgrammes per cubic metre (mcg) in the past 24 hours on average.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts