Foreigner Injured When a Large Tree Suddenly Falls In Pattaya

TN July 3, 2023 0
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1. Photo: Serj Kras.




An unidentified foreign man was injured this morning around 6:45 A.M., July 3rd, 2023, when a tree suddenly fell on him as he sat at the bottom of Soi Pratumnak 5 near a convenience store.

Thai woman claims she was raped on pratumnak Hill by tourist

The man, who appeared to be Caucasian and in his 60s or early 70s, had been sitting nearby the tree and convenience store when witnesses stated that a gust of wind caused the large tree to suddenly fall, landing partially on top of him.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

German bodybuilder Jo Lindner, best known as 'joesthetics'.

Popular bodybuilding influencer Jo Lindner aka ‘Joesthetics’ dead at 30

TN July 2, 2023 0
A golf course

Female Caddie Brutally Attacked by Stranger near Pattaya

TN July 1, 2023 0
Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

510 tonnes of aniline destined for Laos seized at Laem Chabang port

TN June 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Foreigner Injured When a Large Tree Suddenly Falls In Pattaya

TN July 3, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Minivan Driver Allegedly Threatens Foreign Passenger with Iron Bar in Phuket Old Town

TN July 3, 2023 0
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Body of Australian Man Found Floating in the Krabi Sea

TN July 3, 2023 0
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Move Forward, Pheu Thai endorse veteran politician Wan Muhamad for House speaker

TN July 3, 2023 0
Hospital bed in Thailand

Government hospitals in Thailand in search of more doctors

TN July 3, 2023 0