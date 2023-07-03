Foreigner Injured When a Large Tree Suddenly Falls In Pattaya









An unidentified foreign man was injured this morning around 6:45 A.M., July 3rd, 2023, when a tree suddenly fell on him as he sat at the bottom of Soi Pratumnak 5 near a convenience store.

The man, who appeared to be Caucasian and in his 60s or early 70s, had been sitting nearby the tree and convenience store when witnesses stated that a gust of wind caused the large tree to suddenly fall, landing partially on top of him.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

