Foreign Driver Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crash in Kathu
A foreign driver has sustained serious injuries after a pickup truck slammed into a power pole in Kathu.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Monday afternoon (July 3rd) on the Phra Phuket Kaew Road in Kathu. They and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find a damaged pickup truck embedded onto a power pole on the central reservation.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
