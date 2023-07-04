Foreign Driver Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crash in Kathu

People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket. Photo: Vesselin Kolev / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




A foreign driver has sustained serious injuries after a pickup truck slammed into a power pole in Kathu.

Foreigner injured, minivan damaged by falling tree in Khao Lak

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Monday afternoon (July 3rd) on the Phra Phuket Kaew Road in Kathu. They and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find a damaged pickup truck embedded onto a power pole on the central reservation.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



