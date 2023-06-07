BLACKPINK’s Lisa Embraces Thai Heritage and Spotlights Local Fabrics

TN June 7, 2023 0
Video for "Lalisa", Blackpink member Lisa Manoban's first solo song

Video for "Lalisa", Blackpink member Lisa Manoban's first solo song. Image: Youtube.




BANGKOK (NNT) – In a captivating display of Thai soft power, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, has yet again sparked widespread interest by brandishing her Thai heritage.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wins Best K-Pop at 2022 MTV European Music Awards

Still hot on the heels of her ’LALISA’ success, Lisa continues to spotlight Thai culture. A recent Instagram post showing her in traditional Thai attire at an Ayutthaya temple, together with her previous endorsement of “street meatballs”, have seen a surge in popularity, further reinforcing Thai soft power to her 94.5 million followers.

The photos show Lisa dressed in local attire while paying respects at Wat Mahathat of Ayutthaya Historical Park. The images also capture a prominent Thai landmark – a Buddha head entwined within the roots of a Bodhi tree. The post has generated a massive response from fans, many of whom say they now plan to follow in her footsteps.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prayut concedes his time as PM is over

TN June 7, 2023 0
Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Five more working groups formed by coalition transition committee

TN June 7, 2023 0
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

More rain forecast for most of Thailand on Tuesday, including Bangkok

TN June 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prayut concedes his time as PM is over

TN June 7, 2023 0
Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Five more working groups formed by coalition transition committee

TN June 7, 2023 0
Video for "Lalisa", Blackpink member Lisa Manoban's first solo song

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Embraces Thai Heritage and Spotlights Local Fabrics

TN June 7, 2023 0
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Tourist Bus Catches Fire On A Bangkok Expressway, No Injuries

TN June 7, 2023 0
People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

Foreign Man Shot in a Car in Phuket, Suspect Flees

TN June 7, 2023 0