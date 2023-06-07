BLACKPINK’s Lisa Embraces Thai Heritage and Spotlights Local Fabrics









BANGKOK (NNT) – In a captivating display of Thai soft power, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, has yet again sparked widespread interest by brandishing her Thai heritage.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wins Best K-Pop at 2022 MTV European Music Awards

Still hot on the heels of her ’LALISA’ success, Lisa continues to spotlight Thai culture. A recent Instagram post showing her in traditional Thai attire at an Ayutthaya temple, together with her previous endorsement of “street meatballs”, have seen a surge in popularity, further reinforcing Thai soft power to her 94.5 million followers.

The photos show Lisa dressed in local attire while paying respects at Wat Mahathat of Ayutthaya Historical Park. The images also capture a prominent Thai landmark – a Buddha head entwined within the roots of a Bodhi tree. The post has generated a massive response from fans, many of whom say they now plan to follow in her footsteps.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





