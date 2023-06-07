Five more working groups formed by coalition transition committee

Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Government House of Thailand or Thai Ku Fa in Bangkok. Photo: Tranwill.




The transition committee of the eight coalition parties has decided to set up five more working groups, in addition the seven formed earlier to implement the 23 policies in their memorandum of understanding.

Pita Limjaroenrat says iTV shares transferred, no bar to being PM

Led by Move Forward party’s prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, the transition committee met today (Tuesday) to follow up on the work of the seven existing working groups, especially the group tasked with considering electricity charges and the diesel price.

