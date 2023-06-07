Prayut concedes his time as PM is over

TN June 7, 2023 0
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents. Photo: Prayut Chan-o-cha Facebook Page.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha made remarks on Tuesday suggesting he sees little opportunity for him returning to power for another term.

Prayut thanks people for support, congratulates parties that earned votes

Gen Prayut was responding to reporters’ questions about his political plans as the bloc led by the Move Forward Party works to form a new coalition government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



