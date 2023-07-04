Chonburi Serial Rapist Arrested
A serial rapist, who lured women via a dating application, was arrested by police yesterday, July 3rd.
Bangkok police warn of serial rapist and robber luring victims through dating app
The arrest came after an incident in which the suspect, Mr. Wattana Srikhaney or Tum Chonburi (alias), allegedly raped a woman in Chonburi’s Ko Chan district on May 14th.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
