Korat school uses drone to chase herons away

TN July 4, 2023 0
RC drone with a camera recording

RC drone with a camera recording. Photo: Henrique Boney




A school in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Soeng Sang district has resorted to using a drone in an attempt to chase away thousands of herons, which have occupied a forest close to the school, out of fears that their presence could bring diseases.

Thailand’s First Drone Delivery Service Launched in Phuket

The attempt failed to drive out all the birds, with most remaining in trees.

The birds arrived in April this year to an area which is about 50 metres from Bansa Prateep School’s canteens and about 100 metres from the student buildings. Their numbers grew fast and it is estimated that there are now nearly 4,000.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Suwannakhuha District in Nong Bua Lamphu

14-year-old boy commits suicide after attacking his grandfather with a knife in Nong Bua Lamphu

TN June 26, 2023 0
Khon Kaen airport

Bangkok bound flight delayed after owl hits engine on the ground in Khon Kaen

TN June 18, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet

5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Boost Regional Connectivity

TN June 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Police motorcycle

Chonburi Serial Rapist Arrested

TN July 4, 2023 0
RC drone with a camera recording

Korat school uses drone to chase herons away

TN July 4, 2023 0
Old buildings in Bangkok

Man sought for allegedly killing his 12-year-old niece in Bangkok

TN July 4, 2023 0
Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

AOT confident 95 million passenger target can be achieved

TN July 4, 2023 0
Chulalongkorn University Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year by QS World University Rankings 2024.

Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year

Chulalongkorn University July 4, 2023 0