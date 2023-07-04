Korat school uses drone to chase herons away









A school in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Soeng Sang district has resorted to using a drone in an attempt to chase away thousands of herons, which have occupied a forest close to the school, out of fears that their presence could bring diseases.

Thailand’s First Drone Delivery Service Launched in Phuket

The attempt failed to drive out all the birds, with most remaining in trees.

The birds arrived in April this year to an area which is about 50 metres from Bansa Prateep School’s canteens and about 100 metres from the student buildings. Their numbers grew fast and it is estimated that there are now nearly 4,000.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





